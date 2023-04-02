Derbend Asset Management Has $1.74 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,272 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,277 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,297,000 after buying an additional 1,062,200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,938,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 890.2% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.81. 149,210 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

