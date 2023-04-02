Derbend Asset Management Sells 5,976 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 671.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,902,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,865,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after acquiring an additional 904,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.