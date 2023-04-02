Desjardins Begins Coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF)

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.81 on Thursday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.98.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

