Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €21.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €19.44 ($20.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.66. Evotec has a 52 week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €29.71 ($31.95).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

