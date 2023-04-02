dForce USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,691.34 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $1,691.34 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00326963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011991 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,611,725 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02691471 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,724.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

