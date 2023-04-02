Diamond Equity Weighs in on MAIA Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA)

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for MAIA Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MAIA Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for MAIA Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of MAIA Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

MAIA Biotechnology stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. MAIA Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MAIA Biotechnology stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,215 shares during the quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of MAIA Biotechnology worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer, primarily Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). The company's pipeline, include THIO, a phase 2 clinical study in NSCLC. MAIA Biotechnology, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

