Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
