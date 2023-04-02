Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 194,400 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Digital Ally Company Profile

DGLY stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.