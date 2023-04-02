Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $100,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $146,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFAC stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.48. 1,490,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.