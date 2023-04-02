Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 4th

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on Tuesday, April 4th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of DSCSY opened at $68.26 on Friday. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Disco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.