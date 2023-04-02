Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Short Interest Up 16.4% in March

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Distribution Solutions Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:DSGR traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 36,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,584. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Distribution Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Distribution Solutions Group

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

(Get Rating)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.