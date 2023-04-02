Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,127 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Etsy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ETSY traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,232. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,542 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,556. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

