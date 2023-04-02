Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.8% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.58.

DPZ stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $329.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

