Dogecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.19 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $10.98 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00330280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,775,026,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

