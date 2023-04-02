Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.55. 1,330,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,730. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.23. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

