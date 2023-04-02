Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $328.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $316.00 to $328.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $361.58.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $329.87 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.73.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

