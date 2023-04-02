Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 216,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ DGICA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.28. 74,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $500.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.54 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $536,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,673,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

