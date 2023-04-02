Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DEI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,643,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

