DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Up 14.3% in March

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,732,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,455,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DUET Acquisition by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 422,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 115,423 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUET remained flat at $10.35 during midday trading on Friday. 11,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.