Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Maple Brown Abbott Ltd

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 12.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $105,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.