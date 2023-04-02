Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.52

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.52 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 31.55 ($0.39). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39), with a volume of 305,702 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Duke Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 33.29. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Duke Royalty Announces Dividend

Duke Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

