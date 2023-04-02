DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Reduced by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,599. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

