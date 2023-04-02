Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Short Interest Up 8.0% in March

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 3,770,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,020 shares of company stock valued at $527,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DYN opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Raymond James raised Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.