Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Up 10.9% in March

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EGBN. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.