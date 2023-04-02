East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 2,834,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
Shares of KLTHF stock remained flat at $0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.
East Buy Company Profile
