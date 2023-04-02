Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 146.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $954.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

