Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,728.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $202.10 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.