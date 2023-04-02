Eastern Bank Sells 10,684 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned about 14.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

