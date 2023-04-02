Eastern Bank Sells 233 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.9 %

CAT stock opened at $228.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day moving average of $224.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

