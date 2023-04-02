Eastern Bank Sells 5,125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,399 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

