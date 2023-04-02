Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Down 13.0% in March

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth about $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after purchasing an additional 176,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 338.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 147,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ebix by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

EBIX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. 334,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

