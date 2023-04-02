Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,696. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. This represents a yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

