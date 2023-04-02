Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edesa Biotech
In related news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 312,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 62,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Edesa Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 95,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,646. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Edesa Biotech
Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.
Read More
