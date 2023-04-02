Edgecoin (EDGT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22.52 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $999.85 million and approximately $22.52 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

