Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
EDIT opened at $7.25 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 313,759 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
