EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 152.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Self Storage (SELF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.