EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Global Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $57.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 152.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 369,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 257,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 113,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Self Storage by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.

