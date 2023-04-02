Efforce (WOZX) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $24.97 million and $437,945.80 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.

Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

