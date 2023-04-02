Efinity Token (EFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.44 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Efinity Token has a market cap of $46.44 million and approximately $574,476.14 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,264,056 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

