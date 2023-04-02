Efinity Token (EFI) Price Reaches $0.0755

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Efinity Token has a market cap of $46.89 million and approximately $624,862.12 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,263,389 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

