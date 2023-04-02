Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 903,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the third quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $66,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $29,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 656,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,091. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Embecta has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Embecta will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

