Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Embraer by 241.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Embraer by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Embraer from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Embraer Stock Performance

ERJ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.37. 1,912,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Embraer has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

