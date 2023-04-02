Emocoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.70 Million (EMO)

Emocoin (EMO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Emocoin has a total market capitalization of $35.70 million and approximately $6,966.71 worth of Emocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emocoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emocoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Emocoin Token Profile

Emocoin launched on April 30th, 2021. Emocoin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Emocoin is linktr.ee/emo.coin. The Reddit community for Emocoin is https://reddit.com/r/emocoin2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emocoin’s official Twitter account is @emo.coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emocoin’s official website is www.emo.network.

Emocoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Emocoin (EMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Emocoin has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emocoin is 0.00170008 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.emo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

