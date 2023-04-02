Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Energem Price Performance

Shares of ENCP remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Friday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. Energem has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Get Energem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENCP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.