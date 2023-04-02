EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is Fractal Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 8.1% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $33,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

