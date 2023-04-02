Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.92.
Enovix Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of ENVX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.
Insider Activity at Enovix
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enovix by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 710,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.