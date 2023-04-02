Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of ENVX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Enovix has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 65,134 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $622,681.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,681.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054 over the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Enovix by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enovix by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 710,819 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

