EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,370 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in EOG Resources by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $58,649,000 after purchasing an additional 313,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

