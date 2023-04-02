EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,600 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 28th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.6 days.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $39.99 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. EQB has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About EQB

EQB, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

