Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total value of $5,212,188.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares in the company, valued at $11,726,363.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $19.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $721.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $706.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.77. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

