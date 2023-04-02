Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for bluebird bio, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $3.18 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,162.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock worth $62,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

