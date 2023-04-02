Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ERAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Erasca Price Performance

ERAS stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,961,253.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at $78,189,016.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Erasca by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

