Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
ERAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Erasca Price Performance
ERAS stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Erasca by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Erasca by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
