ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.79 million and $0.25 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,134.92 or 1.00027140 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

